Kentucky General Assembly overrule HB2 veto, Kentucky Democratic Party responds with lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky General Assembly overruled the veto Governor Andy Beshear placed on House Bill 2.

Franklin County residents along with the Kentucky Democratic Party and House Democratic Caucus Chair Derrick Graham, filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging what they believe are unconstitutional, gerrymandered districts.

“The General Assembly’s focus in creating these district maps wasn’t representation or democracy or even legality – their focus was on partisan politics, which is why they unnecessarily sliced up so many counties,” said plaintiff Joseph Smith. “Why else would I, a Franklin County resident, be sorted into the same congressional district as Paducah? I should pick my representatives – they shouldn’t pick me.”

Today, the Kentucky Democratic Party joined Kentucky residents disenfranchised by the unconstitutional, gerrymandered districts drawn by Republicans to fight them in court and stop this partisan power grab. pic.twitter.com/OR6I7fuurb — Kentucky Democrats (@KyDems) January 20, 2022

“These maps were drawn behind closed doors with no public input to silence the voices of hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians,” said KDP Chair Colmon Elridge. “We are joining residents who are disenfranchised by these gerrymandered districts to stop this partisan power grab. These maps intentionally slice up cities and counties, reduce the number of women serving in the House and dilute the voices of minority communities.”