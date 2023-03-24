Gov. Beshear vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths.

The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care and would determine which bathrooms they use at school.

Gov. Beshear has vetoed SB 150 - a measure critics call one of the worst anti-trans bills in the country - in its entirety.



The governor's veto is not a surprise. All week, he has been saying that he finds the bill problematic.



General Assembly will likely override.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/bfHDBzNmdr — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) March 24, 2023

The bill easily cleared the GOP-led legislature by veto-proof margins.

Lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session, when they could vote to override the veto.

Gov. Beshear is seeking reelection to a second term this year in Republican-trending Kentucky. His veto Friday could reverberate through the November election.