Kentucky National Guard assigning more members to hospitals to combat COVID-19 surge

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky National Guard plans to expand its hospital support mission.

Beginning Monday, 310 additional Kentucky Guard members will assume non-clinical logistical roles to 21 more hospitals across the Commonwealth to help alleviate the pandemic's stress on Kentucky's healthcare infrastructure.

“I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in the crisis health care situation in our history,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during one of his weekly press conferences. “Every time we’ve asked, they’ve stepped up and served us so proudly.”

“In coordination with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, we’ve now mobilized more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen to help provide logistical and administrative support to 25 hospitals across the Commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, director of the joint staff, Kentucky National Guard.

Soldiers will assist at the following Kentucky hospitals:



TJ Sampson, Glasgow

Taylor Regional, Campbellsville

Ohio County, Hartford

Manchester, Manchester

Saint Joeseph’s, London

Baptist Louisville

Baptist Hardin, Elizabethtown

Baptist Corbin, Corbin

Baptist Paducah; Baptist Lexington

Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg

Tugvalley ARH, South Williamson

Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro

Harlan ARH, Harlan

Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah

U of L Main Hospital, Louisville

Greenview, Bowling Green

Rockcastle Regional, Mount Vernon

Lake Cumberland, Somerset

Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson

St. Elizabeth, Covington

Over 100 Kentucky Guard members previously activated to support Bowling Green Medical Center, Hazard ARH, Pikeville Medical Center, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead will continue their efforts at those locations.