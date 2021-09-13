Kentucky National Guard assigning more members to hospitals to combat COVID-19 surge

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky National Guard plans to expand its hospital support mission.
Beginning Monday, 310 additional Kentucky Guard members will assume non-clinical logistical roles to 21 more hospitals across the Commonwealth to help alleviate the pandemic's stress on Kentucky's healthcare infrastructure.
“I believe this is the largest deployment of the Guard in the crisis health care situation in our history,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during one of his weekly press conferences. “Every time we’ve asked, they’ve stepped up and served us so proudly.”
“In coordination with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, we’ve now mobilized more than 400 Soldiers and Airmen to help provide logistical and administrative support to 25 hospitals across the Commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay, director of the joint staff, Kentucky National Guard.
Soldiers will assist at the following Kentucky hospitals:
- TJ Sampson, Glasgow
- Taylor Regional, Campbellsville
- Ohio County, Hartford
- Manchester, Manchester
- Saint Joeseph’s, London
- Baptist Louisville
- Baptist Hardin, Elizabethtown
- Baptist Corbin, Corbin
- Baptist Paducah; Baptist Lexington
- Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg
- Tugvalley ARH, South Williamson
- Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro
- Harlan ARH, Harlan
- Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah
- U of L Main Hospital, Louisville
- Greenview, Bowling Green
- Rockcastle Regional, Mount Vernon
- Lake Cumberland, Somerset
- Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson
- St. Elizabeth, Covington
Over 100 Kentucky Guard members previously activated to support Bowling Green Medical Center, Hazard ARH, Pikeville Medical Center, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead will continue their efforts at those locations.