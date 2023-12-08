Kentucky has highest LGBT percentage per state, study finds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new study from UCLA's Williams Institute found that Kentucky has the highest percentage of LGBT individuals per state.

While the District of Columbia topped the overall list with 14.3% of the population identifying as LGBT, Kentucky followed and earned its spot as the top state with 10.5%. Behind Kentucky, Oregon had 7.8%, Delaware with 7.5%, and Vermont with 7.4%. You can find the full table of results here.

“If the Williams Institute says that Kentucky has the highest percentage of LGBT folks of any state, I’m gonna believe it and celebrate it and say, “Look, I’m not that surprised,’” said Chris Hartman, executive director of Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign.

When asked why he believes Kentucky topped the list, Hartman pointed to the state’s history of fairness ordinances, growing pride festivals, and ongoing advocacy efforts from groups like his.

“Next year will mark the silver anniversary, it will be 25 years since Louisville and Lexington passed their historic fairness ordinances. That type of groundwork that our organizations laid two and half decades ago is exactly what has made us an attractive place for LGBTQ folks to come,” said Hartman.

It’s not just Kentucky rolling out the “rainbow carpet,” as Hartman would say. The study also found that the South has the largest LGBT population of any region.

Additionally, one in six young adults ages 18-24 identify as LGBT.

“We know how many LGBT folks there have always been in the world, and just now folks are finding the safety, the networks, the community that they need to feel safe and supported to be able to come out,” said Hartman.

Despite a seemingly accepting state, Hartman believes that Kentucky lawmakers don’t have the LGBT community’s best interest in mind.

“Now the state legislature is doing everything it can, unfortunately, to keep LGBTQ folks away and drive them out of our state.”

All legislative session long, the hot-button topic for Kentucky was SB 150, which included a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

“I think it is probably the most anti-LGBTQ piece of legislation passed in the country this year because it had so many anti-LGBTQ provisions in it,” said Hartman.

When a new legislative session begins on January 2, Hartman hopes to hear every voice in his community.

“I want all 10.5% of Kentucky's LGBT population to show up in Frankfort to make your voices heard,” said Hartman. “We have a moral mandate to protect our queer kids in the commonwealth of Kentucky at all costs.”

