Kentucky high school requiring students to turn in cell phones before class

CARROLLTON, Ky. ( LEX 18) — Students of Carroll County High School will now be required to turn in cell phones before the start of class.

The school announced in a newsletter that it will be implementing the new cell phone policy for the upcoming school year.

With the new policy in place, it will now be mandatory for students to turn in their cell phones to teachers at the start of each class. Carroll County High School says students will regain access to their cellphones during transitional periods and lunch. Teachers will hold phones in clear containers with compartments.

In the newsletter, Carroll County High School states that this new policy plans to "promote better concentration, foster meaningful connections, and boost academic achievement." The school is asking parents and guardians to reinforce the importance of adhering to the policy.

If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding the policy, the school says they should reach out to any administrator or staff member.