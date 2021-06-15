Kentucky house majority floor leader John 'Bam' Carney returns home

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky house majority floor leader John "Bam" Carney, who was hospitalized more than a year ago due to a serious illness has returned home.

Carney became sick on Christmas of 2019, diagnosed with pancretitis ehich led to several life threatening complications. State senator Max Wise posted on Twitter about it being a wondrful day to celebrate because of Carney's return home to Taylor county over the weekend.