Kentucky House, Senate votes to pass EKY flood relief bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate have passed a bill that would help provide relief to those severely impacted by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The bill that lawmakers are taking up is almost $212 million. The package would dip into the state's budget reserves to help cities, counties, school districts recover from flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Applause breaks out after the Kentucky House votes yes for eastern Kentucky flood relief.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/t26pnsMsF3 — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) August 26, 2022

The recent flooding killed at least 39 people. It also destroyed homes and businesses while leaving thousands of families without their possessions. It's expected to take years for many to recover.

The current version of the eastern Kentucky relief plan would draw $200 million from the state Budget Reserve Trust Fund. The biggest chunk — $115 million — would support cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and utility service providers. Another $45 million would help repair and replace bridges and roads. And $40 million would be used for repairs to school buildings, additional transportation costs for displaced students and services for children and families.

Nearly $12.7 million in federal funds would be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

The bill now heads to Gov. Beshear's desk for his signature.