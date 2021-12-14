Watch
Kentucky Humane Society helping shelters in tornado-affected areas

Robert Bumsted/AP
A dog sits in a cage next to a sleeping man inside a shelter in Wingo, Ky., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after residents were displaced by a tornado that caused severe damage in the area. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 14, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville is coordinating with other animal groups to take pets from shelters in areas affected by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

The Humane Society is taking animals that were in the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter before the storm.

The Humane Society said on its website that it wants to make room for incoming stray pets at the Mayfield shelter so owners can be reunited with them and the staff can focus on the community’s needs.

The Paris Animal Welfare Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were helping transport animals to the Humane Society.

