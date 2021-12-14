Kentucky Humane Society helping shelters in tornado-affected areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville is coordinating with other animal groups to take pets from shelters in areas affected by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

The Humane Society is taking animals that were in the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter before the storm.

The Humane Society said on its website that it wants to make room for incoming stray pets at the Mayfield shelter so owners can be reunited with them and the staff can focus on the community’s needs.

The Paris Animal Welfare Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were helping transport animals to the Humane Society.