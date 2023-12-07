Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Kentucky for the first time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first case of Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, raising concerns for species in the deer family.

According to a release from the department, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and other species within the deer family.

Although the disease is deadly for animals that catch it, there is no evidence to suggest that it can be transmitted to people. It can be transmitted between animals through direct contact or from plants and soil in contaminated areas.

The first case was confirmed after two independent tests were performed on tissue taken from a two-and-a-half-year-old white-tailed deer harvested by a hunter in Ballard County in November, according to the release.

The department says the discovery raises concerns for the long-term health and sustainability of the state's deer and elk population; however, some things can be done to help slow the spread of the disease.

According to the department, the KDFW developed a CWD response plan over 20 years ago, which has since been continually enhanced. The plan was activated in 2021 after CWD was found in Northwestern Tennessee, just over the Kentucky border. A CWD surveillance zone and special regulations have been set up in western Kentucky, including Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties.

Additionally, mandatory CWD check stations have been set up.

To help in the fight against CWD, the KDFW says hunters can donate heads of legally harvested and telechecked deer for testing and aging through the voluntary Deer Sample Collection program. Information on locations, instructions, and more can be found by clicking here.

Also, deer that appear sick but do not have apparent injuries can be reported using the department's online reporting form, which can be found by clicking here. The person submitting the report may be contacted if additional information is needed.

Although it is believed that CWD can not be transmitted to humans, the department advises against eating animals that have tested positive for CWD. The department advises against eating meat from game animals that appear to be sick or in poor condition.