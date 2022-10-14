Kentucky launches new food safety website

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses.

A statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further.

Since state health officials get the information more efficiently, they can make quicker decisions on any action that might be necessary.

Consumers can still report food safety concerns by phone to health departments, but the site sends reports to both state and local health officials.