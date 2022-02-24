Watch
Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to limit bail organizations

Bryan Woolston/AP
FILE - Kentucky Republican State Representative Jason Nemes speaks during a committee meeting at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, March 2, 2020. Legislation aimed at putting limits on groups that post bail for inmates gained momentum Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Kentucky's legislature, a week after a suspected gunman's release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate. “We’re not trying to outlaw these entities,” said Nemes, a leading sponsor of the bill. “We’re trying to say that they can’t bail people out for serious offenses.” (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 21:20:14-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation to put limits on groups that post bail for inmates is picking up momentum in Kentucky’s legislature. A House committee advanced the bill Wednesday.

It comes a week after a suspected gunman’s release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate.

The bill’s supporters say the case of Quintez Brown — who's charged with shooting at the candidate — highlights the need to restrict organizations that bail out inmates.

Brown was released after the shooting when a group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond. He's confined to his home.

