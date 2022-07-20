FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's deadliest law enforcement incident in nearly 100 years took place in Floyd County in June.

The shooting in the Allen community killed three officers and a police dog and injured other officers too.

Today, lawmakers are discussing KY’s deadliest incident for law enforcement in nearly 100 years - the shooting in Allen, KY.



3 officers and a police dog were killed.



Today, the fallen officers are being honored. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/SD9M3pGLuB — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) July 20, 2022

Those involved were paid tribute to on Wednesday by lawmakers in the Interim Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection.

On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, tributes were given to the fallen officers - Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Officer Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Officer Drago.

Tributes to the fallen officers are presented on behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/o8dZAFciha — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) July 20, 2022

"It’ll never be the same. It’s a huge loss to our community - not only the law enforcement community but the community as a whole," said Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Thacker. "We’ll never be over it. It’ll never be the same - not in our lifetime."

After the fallen were honored, Prestonsburg Deputy Police Chief Ross Shurtleff spoke about the dangerous situation officers faced that night.

"I cannot stress enough - that it put you in the mind of what you would think Normandy was like - that night," said Shurtleff. "For three hours, a hail of gunfire."

Constable Gary Wolfe, who was injured in the shooting, said those who survived the incident are "lucky to stay alive."

“[The accused shooter] is one of the worst [people] that could ever live," said Wolfe.