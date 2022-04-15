Watch
Kentucky lawmakers review final bills before ending session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/LEX 18) — Kentucky lawmakers considered a final batch of bills before ending their 60-day session.

The session was marked by Republicans wielding their clout to put their stamp on key state policies.

The Senate gave final passage Thursday to legislation that includes ensuring postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers for up to a year after giving birth.

The proposal now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear. It's aimed at reducing the state’s high maternal mortality rate.

The legislature’s Republican supermajorities had already cemented passage of their priorities. That occurred when they voted Wednesday to override a series of vetoes issued by the governor.

The sports betting bill failed to pass despite public and political support.

