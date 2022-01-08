Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting bills to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up redistricting work during a rare Saturday session.

They passed bills to redraw congressional and legislative maps that now will be scrutinized by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The measures overwhelmingly cleared the Republican-dominated legislature.

That signals the new boundaries are poised to become law even if the Democratic governor rejects them.

While GOP lawmakers have the political muscle to override vetoes, the looming question is whether the boundaries will draw court challenges.

The bills’ defenders expressed confidence the map-making work would hold up against any lawsuit.

The changing boundaries stem from population changes in the past decade.