Kentucky Lottery breaks sales and cash transfers records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Lottery says they broke all-time records for sales and cash transfers across the 2022 fiscal year.

The Kentucky Lottery's board of directors met on Friday and announced that from July 2021 through June 2022 total sales reached over $1,676,502,000. This is a 5.7% increase from last year, and means more prizes were awarded than in any other period of the Kentucky Lottery’s history.

Players won a total of $1,152,007,000 for the year, which is $84.6 million more than last year.

Total cash transfers to Kentucky also increased by 1.7% to $360.8 million.

These transfers fund multiple college scholarships and grants, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Due to the increase in sales, the awards for these programs will increase, too.

The College Access Program (CAP) in four-year programs will increase to $5,300, up from $2,900 last year.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program, which aids residents who want to earn two-year degrees or certificates studying in-demand career fields, will expand until students earn 60 credit hours or complete an associate's degree, whichever comes first. It previously covered only four semesters of classes.

Mary Harville, the first woman president and CEO in the Kentucky Lottery’s history and the first Kentuckian to hold the job in three decades, believes people play to win and have fun, but also because they know the funds generated support those programs.

"I think the public appreciates knowing how these proceeds directly benefit people in their communities," she said. "So that means not only do players and retailers win thanks to the Kentucky Lottery, but our best, brightest and most-deserving students do as well.”

The largest individual game category were scratch-off tickets, earning $963.5 million. However, the Lottery's Instant Play games saw the most growth at 90.6% to finish the year at $226.1 million.

All Internet sales for the year comprised 15% of total Kentucky Lottery sales.

The jackpots, Powerball and Mega Millions, also progressed. Powerball sales rose to $71.1 million, with Mega Millions sales finishing at $35.5 million.

Draw games such as Lucky for Life jumped by over $4 million due to increasing drawings to seven times a week. Fast Play games also rose by over $1 million.

Yet, the other daily draw games like Pick 3 and Pick 4 decreased between $7.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively. Keno sales also saw a $5.5 million decline.

Sales are expected to remain steady through the upcoming fiscal year.

“Our work is cut out for us,” Harville said. “But we’re going to continue to deliver games when, where, and how players want them in a way that benefits all of the Commonwealth.”

Mega Millions is expected to have its third-largest jackpot ever on Tuesday, reaching at least $810 million. The drawing will be at 11:00 p.m. ET.

