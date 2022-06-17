Kentucky lottery sales continue on record-breaking pace despite inflation

Kentucky Lottery sales through the end of May were announced Friday and sales appear ready break the all-time sales record for the organization, even with the last month of the fiscal year yet to be reported.

Fiscal year-to-date sales (July-May) totaled $1.54 billion, which is $85.6 million (or 5.9%) more than the same period last year, and $82.0 million (or 5.6%) more than budgeted, as reported by Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison.

Garrison reported internet sales continued their growth, with the channel finishing the period with $225.3 million in sales. This is $102.6 million (83.6%) more than last year and $29.8 million (15.2%) more that budget.

Scratch-off tickets continued as the largest sales revenue generator, finishing the period at $886.7 million, which is $6.0 million (or 0.7%) more than the previous year-to-date.

Garrison noted Instant Play sales via the internet are the second-highest sales product overall, behind only Scratch-off games.