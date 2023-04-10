Kentucky-Louisville baseball game scheduled for Tuesday postponed in light of shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky and University of Louisville baseball teams will not play Tuesday night due to a mass shooting that occurred in Louisville Monday morning.

UofL Assistant Sports Information Director Stephen Williams says, "In light of the tragic events in Louisville on Monday, the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky baseball programs have made a mutual decision to postpone Tuesday night’s baseball game at Jim Patterson Stadium."

Williams says the programs will work to reschedule the game for a later date.

