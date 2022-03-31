Kentucky lumbermen worried about wildfires

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leaders in Kentucky’s logging and forestry industry are concerned about the rising threat wildfires pose in the state.

Bob Bauer, the executive director of the Kentucky Forest Industries Association, said he’s concerned about the lower staffing levels facing organizations that fight fires, specifically volunteer fire companies and the state’s division of forestry.

The division, he said, has seen its staffing levels cut in half over the past 15 years.

“The division of forestry has had a wide range of cutbacks... so there is concern if the fire season gets bad that you have enough there,” Bauer said.

Local volunteer fire departments, which are often critical in suppressing fires before they can grow into larger forest fires that require help from the state forest service to suppress, are facing a shortage of volunteers, Bauer said.

LEX18 has reached out to the Kentucky Division of Forestry and has not yet received a response.