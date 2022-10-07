Kentucky man accused of kissing 5-year-old girl on mouth while on cruise ship

MIAMI, Fla. — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested while on a Carnival Cruise for allegedly kissing a random child.

Ernest Richard Bishop Junior, 51, is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on board the Carnival Sunrise on October 1.

The entire ordeal was witnessed by the child's father.

According to court documents, Bishop was tracked down and captured on the ship after the child's father reported him to police.

He was arrested on October 3 in Miami.

The Morning View native is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16.

Court records show submitted a $7,500 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for October 14.