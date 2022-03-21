Kentucky man among four U.S. Marines killed in NATO exercise crash

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., was among four of the U.S. marines killed in a helicopter crash during a joint training exercise Friday night in a Norwegian town.

The other three marines were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

Military officials say the helicopter crashed in extreme conditions. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to NATO's website, Cold Response 2022 is "a long-planned exercise which Norway hosts biannually. This year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago. It is not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

Their bodies have been removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the U.S., according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

All four men were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.