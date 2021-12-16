Watch
Kentucky man dies of heart attack during storm cleanup

A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 8:59 AM, Dec 16, 2021
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man suffered a fatal heart attack while cleaning up storm debris at his daughter’s home.

Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby says Terry Martin Jayne was stricken Saturday. Jayne had been helping clean up debris at his daughter's home in Bowling Green.

That's where officials say 14 others were killed by a tornado. Jayne's death pushes the total of storm-related casualties in five states to 89. That includes 75 in Kentucky, where President Joe Biden visited Wednesday.

The National Weather Service continues to assess the storm's scope.

Eight states recorded at least 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11.

