Kentucky man gets gig on TV show after posing dead on TikTok

@living_dead_josh on TikTok
Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 24, 2022
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man's dedication has finally paid off.

For 321 days, Josh Nalley posed as a dead man on TikTok in pursuit of being cast as an "un-alive" role.

On September 15, Nalley announced on his TikTok that he was cast as a dead body on CSI: Vegas.

"It's all because of you all that I got casted. For the past year, you all been commenting and liking, and sharing and following me," says Nalley. "Without y'all I couldn't have done it."

In the video, he says he'll post some updates from behind the scenes. He then pops a bottle of champagne in celebration.

His debut on CSI: Vegas will air on November 3.

