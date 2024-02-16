Kentucky man gets sweet treat on Valentine's Day with $50,000 lottery win

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After purchasing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, a Woodford County man won a sweet treat of $50,000 on Valentine's Day.

According to lottery officials, Jimmy Tate stopped at the Kroger in Versailles during his lunch break and bought some scratch-offs as a gift for his wife and a $30 $50,000 Cash ticket for himself.

Tate says he began scratching off the ticket when he got in his truck but waited until he got home to finish it and revealed the $50,000 top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

He told lottery officials he'd won $1,000 and $2,000, but he couldn't believe this big win.

Tate received a check for $36,000 after taxes and says he plans to pay off bills and use some towards buying a house.

Kroger will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.