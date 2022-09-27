Kentucky man grows concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path

(LEX 18) — As Hurricane Ian charts a path toward the western coast of Florida, people in the Bluegrass are growing increasingly concerned about their families.

Josh Shapiro grew up in Tampa, the city expected to be hit by the hurricane. While he moved to Kentucky a decade ago, he said his 91-year-old grandmother is still there. He’s especially concerned about her because she lives on the bank of the Manatee River.

“In these assisted living situations you really have to trust the staff to help your loved ones to get out of the path of danger,” Shapiro said.

He wasn’t able to get in contact with her Monday, he said, attributing it to the amount of things going on. He says in the part of Florida near Tampa, people are used to preparing for storms — and they know what to do, but he says they haven’t really been tested with the real thing recently.

“It’s a little unusual this early in a storms trajectory to see evacuations ordered so that’s probably the most concerning thing,” he said.

They have always believed the big storm would come one day— and now fear it may finally be here.