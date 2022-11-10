Watch Now
Kentucky man wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

Jennifer Cunningham
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 10, 2022
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man has claimed the largest prize won in the Powerball drawing in the state.

Rickie Melton matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number, which gave him the second prize winning of $1 million dollars. Although, by adding the Power Play option to his ticket, he doubled his prize to $2 million dollars.

Melton purchased his winning ticket in Benton, Kentucky at Walmart on West Fifth Street and played the quick pick from a vending machine.

Melton and his wife, Karen, walked away with a check for $1.42 million dollars after taxes.

The couple plans to invest some of the money with a financial planner but also want to take an Alaskan cruise and buy a new car.

