Kentucky man wins $50,000 after purchasing scratch-off ticket

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Washington County man won $50,000 after purchasing a $50 Kentucky Lottery Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Cord Brearton was on his way to work when he stopped at PV & P Mart in Springfield to buy the ticket.

He says that luck runs in the family, as his brother-in-law recently won a big prize on a scratch-off ticket.

Brearton told lottery officials that he plans to buy a truck with the winnings.

He received a check for $36,000 after taxes.

PV & P Mart will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.