Watch Now
News

Actions

Kentucky man wins $50,000 from Powerball

Untitled design - 2023-09-19T111006.119.png
LEX 18
Untitled design - 2023-09-19T111006.119.png
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 11:11:21-04

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bowling Green man has won $50,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

After going into a store and purchasing the ticket, the clerk told the man that it could not be paid out, but he didn't know why.

Lottery officials say William "Larry" Waddle had no idea he had matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball number to win the game's second prize.

Waddle and his wife claimed their prize of $35,750 after taxes.

The couple told lottery officials they had just gotten married in August and planned to use the money to finish building a lake home.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18