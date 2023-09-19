Kentucky man wins $50,000 from Powerball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bowling Green man has won $50,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

After going into a store and purchasing the ticket, the clerk told the man that it could not be paid out, but he didn't know why.

Lottery officials say William "Larry" Waddle had no idea he had matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball number to win the game's second prize.

Waddle and his wife claimed their prize of $35,750 after taxes.

The couple told lottery officials they had just gotten married in August and planned to use the money to finish building a lake home.