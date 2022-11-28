Kentucky man wins $60,000 jackpot prize in state lottery's newest game

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky man can now say he's the first winner in Kentucky Lottery's newest draw game.

After just five drawings, lottery officials said Gregory Hatton, of Louisville, bought a winning ticket on Kentucky 5. Hatton matched five numbers to win the $60,000 jackpot.

Kentucky Lottery

Hatton bought his ticket at a Kaders Market in Louisville.

"I wasn’t aware there was a new game until the clerk told me about it," said Hatton. "I didn’t know how to play so he gave me a Quick Pick."

"I went back to see how much I had won when he (store clerk) said, 'Look, you won $60,000,'" Hatton continued. "I normally get excited but this time I was just calm."

After taxes, Hatton walked away with $42,600. He said he plans to pay off bills and get his car fixed.

Kaders Market will receive a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. The jackpot starts at $40,000 and if not won, rolls until there is a winner. The jackpot will then reset to $40,000.