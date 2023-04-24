Kentucky man's birthday gift for wife nets $500,000 scratch-off prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man—who wishes to remain anonymous—has won $500,000 on a $20 Wild Numbers 100X ticket after buying $100 worth in Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs for his wife as a birthday present.

He stopped at Our Place Liquors in Louisville last Tuesday, where he usually goes to purchase his lottery tickets. He picked out two $20 tickets and asked a friend to pick the rest. When he got home, he handed the birthday card with the scratch-off tickets inside to his wife.

“It’s hard to buy for somebody who has everything, so I thought, I’ll give her $100 in Scratch-offs,” he told lottery officials.

“She comes walking in the living room and she says, ‘Please tell me you didn’t give me a joke card.’ I said, ‘What?’ She said it again and I said, ‘babe, I don’t joke about money,’” he told lottery officials.

She matched the number 46 on the bottom row of the ticket, where the game’s $500,000 top prize was located.

The following day, the Jefferson County man showed up at Lottery headquarters where he received a check for more than $356,000.

While claiming his prize, he told lottery officials about a text exchange he and his wife had earlier that day. “I told her this will be the best birthday we’ll ever have. No way this will ever happen again.”

The couple doesn’t have any immediate plans for the money and will put it in the back for now.

Our Place Liquors will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.