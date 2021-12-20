Watch
Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID-19

UK working to find a replacement game for Wed./Thu. at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Louisville scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 at Rupp Arena has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program.

UK Athletics is working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.

The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has been played every year since the 1982-83 season. UK leads the series 37-17.

