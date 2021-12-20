Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Louisville scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 at Rupp Arena has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program.

UK Athletics is working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena.

Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.

Our game vs. Louisville Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program. We are working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena.https://t.co/pd5HBAHfWk — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 20, 2021

The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry has been played every year since the 1982-83 season. UK leads the series 37-17.