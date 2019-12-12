LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/LEX 18) — A Kentucky mother has been taken to jail after police said she bear her 8-year-old son in the face with a plastic bat, according to WDRB.

According to documents, Dante Moore, 33, was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Police said that three other juveniles were in the home and saw Moore hit her son in the face with the bat. Moore and the son said that it was done as a punishment for stealing, according to WDRB.

The boy said that his mother hit him "a lot," but he could not remember the exact number of times. According to police, the boy had a swollen lip, bruising on his lip and it "hurt when he talked."

WDRB reported that two other children that were in the home had bruises on their shoulders from getting a "spanking," according to police.

All children were removed from Moore's home and placed with Child Protective Services.

Moore was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of a child in the first degree.

She has been taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.