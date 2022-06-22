Watch
Kentucky musician Chris Stapleton tests positive for COVID-19, reschedules show dates

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Performer Chris Stapleton attends the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 10:49:22-04

(LEX 18) — Grammy award-winning artist and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton announced on his Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stapleton was scheduled for shows in Denver and Salt Lake City, they have since been rescheduled for July 1st-3rd.

"I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for COVID and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," Stapleton said in a statement.

Fans are asked to contact their point of purchase by Tuesday, June 28th if they can not name the shows.

"We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can't wait to see you next week," Stapleton added.

