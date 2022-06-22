(LEX 18) — Grammy award-winning artist and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton announced on his Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

For those who cannot attend a rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase by Tuesday, 6/28 at 11:59pm local. pic.twitter.com/noLVL8KzPf — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) June 21, 2022

Stapleton was scheduled for shows in Denver and Salt Lake City, they have since been rescheduled for July 1st-3rd.

"I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for COVID and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," Stapleton said in a statement.

Fans are asked to contact their point of purchase by Tuesday, June 28th if they can not name the shows.

"We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can't wait to see you next week," Stapleton added.