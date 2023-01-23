Kentucky is the worst state to retire, according to new study

(LEX 18) — Kentucky was named the worst state to retire, according to a 2023 WalletHub study.

WalletHub used three key dimensions (affordability, quality of life, and health care) to identify the most retirement-friendly states.

The Bluegrass state had the lowest overall score; however, it ranked 33rd in affordability, 41st in quality of life, and 46th in health care.

Retirement in Kentucky (1= Best; 25 = Avg.):



38 th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking 28 th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

– Elderly-Friendly Labor Market 26 th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

– % of Population Aged 65 & Older 20 th – Property-Crime Rate

– Property-Crime Rate 47 th – Life Expectancy

– Life Expectancy 25 th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

– Health-Care Facilities per Capita 36th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The state did, however, have the 4th lowest "Adjusted Cost of Living," according to the study.

The full report is available here.