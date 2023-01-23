Kentucky is the worst state to retire, according to new study

(LEX 18) — Kentucky was named the worst state to retire, according to a 2023 WalletHub study.
WalletHub used three key dimensions (affordability, quality of life, and health care) to identify the most retirement-friendly states.
The Bluegrass state had the lowest overall score; however, it ranked 33rd in affordability, 41st in quality of life, and 46th in health care.
Source: WalletHub
Retirement in Kentucky (1= Best; 25 = Avg.):
- 38th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
- 28th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
- 26th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
- 20th – Property-Crime Rate
- 47th – Life Expectancy
- 25th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
- 36th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
The state did, however, have the 4th lowest "Adjusted Cost of Living," according to the study.
The full report is available here.