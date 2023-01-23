Watch Now
Kentucky is the worst state to retire, according to new study

Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 23, 2023
(LEX 18) — Kentucky was named the worst state to retire, according to a 2023 WalletHub study.

WalletHub used three key dimensions (affordability, quality of life, and health care) to identify the most retirement-friendly states.

The Bluegrass state had the lowest overall score; however, it ranked 33rd in affordability, 41st in quality of life, and 46th in health care.

Retirement in Kentucky (1= Best; 25 = Avg.):

  • 38th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
  • 28th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
  • 26th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
  • 20th – Property-Crime Rate
  • 47th – Life Expectancy
  • 25th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
  • 36th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The state did, however, have the 4th lowest "Adjusted Cost of Living," according to the study.

The full report is available here.

