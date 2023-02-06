Kentucky native Carly Pearce wins her first Grammy, makes history

(LEX 18) — Northern Kentucky native and country singer Carly Pearce made music history Sunday night when she took home her first Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Ashley McBryde.

Pearce and McBryde are the first women to win in this category.

Their winning song "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" appeared on Pearce's 2021 album called "29: Written in Stone."

Pearce was born and raised in Taylor Mill, Kentucky in Kenton County.

She left Kentucky at 16 years old for a job at Dollywood and since then has become a CMT award winner, member of the grand ole opry, and now, a Grammy award winner.

Pearce tweeted Sunday night, "Wrote a real country song with my friend and we won our first Grammy. I have no words. Zero. None."

McBryde reflected on the significance of this moment and working on the song with Pearce.

"It does. It feels like everything this song has brought to us, definitely culminates here. We're the first two women to win in this category. That's insane to me, I'm so happy this song brought Carly and I closer and brought us to this moment tonight."

Pearce wasn't the only Kentucky connection at the Grammy Awards. Lexington-native and Christian singer Anne Wilson was also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for her album "My Jesus."