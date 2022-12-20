Kentucky native stuck in Peru, disappointed in U.S. efforts to bring him home

(LEX 18) — Hundreds of Americans are stuck in Peru following political unrest in the country, including a Kentucky native who says the U.S. Government should be doing more to help people like him.

Dennis Grannis-Phoenix, who is originally from Flemingsburg, said he has been stuck in the Peruvian city of Arequipa for the past nine days. It’s like the movie Groundhog Day, he said, explaining that he has kept the same routine over that span as they haven't strayed far from their hotel for safety concerns.

People in Peru have been protesting after the impeachment and detention of their president, who attempted to dissolve parliament in a last-ditch effort to hold on to power. Protests that have followed have led to at least 20 deaths and at least 500 injuries.

Protesters have blocked major roads and damaged the same airports that Phoenix would need to fly out of. The one near him reopened Monday. He needs to take a flight to the capitol city of Lima, where he can take a separate flight home to the states.

“The State Department was very clear they didn't think it was serious enough to evacuate us so we’ve been stuck here,” Phoenix said.

He said U.S. officials said they could contact the Peruvian government, who could possibly get them on a bus to a southern Peruvian city with an airport, where they could fly to Lima. He doesn’t think that plan makes sense.

“To me that seemed like going backwards, we don't want to get further away from Lima, we want to get closer to Lima, Phoenix said. “And that’s going through the Peruvian government, so I didn't think that was a very helpful suggestion.”

Phoenix was able to book a flight to Lima on Christmas Eve, but he’s far from certain it will actually take place.

“I think I’m disappointed,” Phoenix said. “It would be nice if they had a more proactive approach.”

During his time in Peru, he visited Machu Pichu.