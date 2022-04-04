Kentucky natives perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton and Jack Harlow performed at Sunday night's 2022 Grammy Awards.

Country music star Chris Stapleton took home three awards following the music awards ceremony.

He won in each category for which he was nominated, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Louisville native and rap star Jack Harlow was up for two Grammys last night—Album of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance—both for his contributions to Lil Nas X's album Montero. He came up short in both categories.

