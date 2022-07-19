Kentucky newlyweds say spiked drink ruined wedding

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond bride Brandy Wiseman stopped dead in her tracks when she saw her groom, Billy Engle, at the end of the aisle at their wedding in May.

"I just was so confused," Wiseman said. "I was so confused on what was going on."

Her husband-to-be, a Harlan native, was sobbing. It was something she had never seen before.

The emotions continued when they said their vows in private after the ceremony. One minute he is pouring his heart out and the next he is overwhelmed by how beautiful his bride is, he says he can't look at her.

"I can't," he said in a video from the wedding. "I can't, I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, I can't. I'm sorry, I can't."

"Let's get you out of the heat for a second, okay?" Wiseman responded in the video.

"I kept looking at my photographer and I'm like I don't know what's going on," Wiseman said in an interview Tuesday with LEX 18.

After a night of slurred speech and bizarre behavior, they decided to do a drug test which showed Billy had Adderall in his system.

They believe someone spiked Engle's drink and said the venue helped them investigate to figure out who. But they had no luck.

"We have our suspicions who did it," Wiseman said. "Nobody you can prove who done it," Wiseman added.

While the couple does pull pranks on TikTok, they said this was no joke. They say they even canceled their honeymoon to Cabo because Engle was still acting weird the next few days.

When asked whether they were pulling a prank on their wedding day, both said no unequivocally.

"Oh no, this was definitely not a prank," Wiseman said. "This isn't something we did to get views on Tik Tok. We already do really well with that."

"We definitely didn't do it for fun, I'll tell ya that," Engle said.

"They like to do videos for entertainment and fun purposes," Wiseman's sister, Chelsea Phillips, said. "This was not fun. Absolutely not fun."

The now-newlyweds said now that this has happened they want to spread awareness.

"It's just never ok giving somebody a drug not knowing any of their background, not knowing any of their history because he could have had a heart attack and died," Wiseman said.

"It's not ok just to pour something in their drink," Engle added. "Ask them!"

Meanwhile, in their home today, you won't find any wedding photos because they bring up negative emotions. They think one day they may re-do the wedding so those awful memories can be replaced with happy ones.