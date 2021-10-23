Kentucky nurses seek money to boost profession amid workforce shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A recent survey of Kentucky nurses found a quarter of those polled were likely to leave their jobs in the next year amid burnout and frustration.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Nurses Association found that 73% of the licensed nurses polled this month cited untenable patient loads and too few nursing staff as reasons for their dissatisfaction. Just over 40% cited insufficient pay.

In a Friday news conference, nurses and leaders of state health care associations proposed that Kentucky allocate $100 million in federal pandemic money to address the nursing workforce shortage.