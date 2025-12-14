Kentucky officials share safety tips as dangerous wind chills threaten exposed skin

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Emergency Management officials are urging residents to take precautions as dangerous wind chills make temperatures feel much colder than actual readings across the state.

Exposed skin can freeze in just minutes under current conditions, creating serious risks for frostbite and hypothermia.

Emergency officials recommend limiting time outside if possible, dressing in layers, and covering all exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

Officials also encourage residents to check on neighbors and pets during the extreme cold weather.