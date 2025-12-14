Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
44  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Kentucky officials share safety tips as dangerous wind chills threaten exposed skin

COLD.jpg
Kentucky Emergency Management
COLD.jpg
Posted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Emergency Management officials are urging residents to take precautions as dangerous wind chills make temperatures feel much colder than actual readings across the state.

Exposed skin can freeze in just minutes under current conditions, creating serious risks for frostbite and hypothermia.

Emergency officials recommend limiting time outside if possible, dressing in layers, and covering all exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

Officials also encourage residents to check on neighbors and pets during the extreme cold weather.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18