Kentucky, Ohio governors want $2 billion from infrastructure deal for Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Brent Spence Bridge has been on the political radar for more than a decade now.

At least three presidents have pledged to help solve northern Kentucky and Cincinnati’s problem.

Officials believe the issue of how to pay for the bridge may have swayed voters in the 2019 Kentucky Governor race.

On Monday, the current governors for both Kentucky and Ohio signed a document they believe puts the states in position to finally make improvements to the traffic bottleneck.

"And we believe that there is no bridge in this country that is necessary and in needing of a change," said Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine (R).

Gov. Andy Beshear and Dewine signed a memorandum of understanding. It's a document that lays out a plan to apply for funding and make improvements.

The plan is to do three things: improve the interstates on both sides of the Ohio River, improve the existing bridge, and build a new companion bridge.

It's the sixth iteration of an MOU between the states, but Beshear and Dewine says this one is more significant because the federal money is out there thanks to last year's infrastructure act.

"Which will allow us not only to build this bridge, it's gonna allow us to build this companion bridge without tolls," said Beshear.

The governors said once the federal government releases guidance on how to apply for infrastructure cash, they'll be ready to jump in.

"Now I believe that this project is the poster child for the federal infrastructure act," said Beshear.

The Brent Spence Bridge first opened in 1963, and it is an important artery for the entire country. The bridge underwent significant repairs in late 2020 after a fiery crash involving a truck carrying potassium hydroxide shut it down for weeks.

It remains standing, but Beshear and Dewine hope to see that companion bridge and improvements come soon.

"I want us to be able to break ground next year. It's time. I know that's aggressive, but I want to be able to break ground next year. Your community has waited far, far, far too long for this," said Beshear.

The project is expected to cost $2.8 billion, and the Ohio Director of Transportation estimates construction will take about five years.