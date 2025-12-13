Kentucky opens first medical cannabis dispensary after nearly year-long wait

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky patients can now purchase medical cannabis for the first time after the state's first fully-licensed medical marijuana facility opened Friday.

The Post Dispensary in Beaver Dam began serving patients during its soft opening, marking a significant milestone for the state's medical cannabis program. Gov. Andy Beshear shared photos of the opening on social media.

Medical cannabis has been legal in Kentucky for nearly a year, but patients were unable to access it until now due to the time needed to establish licensed facilities and supply chains.

All medical marijuana sold in the state must be grown and processed in Kentucky, ensuring local oversight of the entire production process.