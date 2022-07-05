Kentucky orchard hopes for rain as drought continues

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The moderate drought across part of Kentucky is impacting crops.

According to Drought.gov, moderate droughts place stress on crops and pastures.

In Nancy, 5-10 young apple trees died, largely due to the heat over the past two weeks at Haney’s Appledale Farm, according to Michael Haney.

While there is no immediate economic impact, Haney believes it could hurt them down the line, when they lose 30 bushels of apple per tree a year.

“With a bushel of apples running 35 to 40 dollars, you can do the math on that and it does start impacting us pretty quick,” he said.

And for trees that haven't died, Haney said apples could become less juicy if the drought keeps up. They need a period of sustained rain, Haney said.

“Hopefully, we get some rain in the next couple of weeks to alleviate these concerns, but until then we have to do the best that we can and hope they make it,“ Haney said.