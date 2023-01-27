Watch Now
Kentucky 'other' voters have increased significantly

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 16:02:29-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that for the first time, Kentucky voter registration under the "other" political affiliations has exceeded the 10% mark, with 358,336 voters.

According to Adams, in December the state of Kentucky saw 6,103 new voter registrations, for a gain of 509 new voters.

On the other hand, 5,594 voters were removed from the rolls, due to either being deceased, moved, felony convicts, voluntary de-registered, mentally incompetent or duplicate registration.

In Kentucky, 45.5% account for republican registrants with 1,635,938 voters. While 44.5% account for democratic registrants with 1,600,466 voters.

Republican registration had a 0.13% increase, democratic decreased 0.18% and the "other" went up by 0.38%.

