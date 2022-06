LOUISA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police want to know who put spray-painted "Billy Bob loves Charlene" on the old Foodland building in Louisa.

The Louisa Police Department refers to the graffiti as "criminal mischief damage" and is asking the public for information on who spray-painted the message on the side of the building.

If you have any information, contact (606) 638-4058 or email at info@louisapd.org.