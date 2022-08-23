Watch Now
Kentucky police officer killed in off-duty motorcycle accident

Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 23, 2022
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Shelbyville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department says they were notified Tuesday that they lost Officer Thomas Elmore in an off-duty motorcycle accident in Louisville. He had been with the Shelbyville Police Department for about a year and came to them from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and retired from Louisville Metro Police Department.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, co-workers, and anyone that knew Tommie," the department says in a Facebook post.

The accident investigation is being handled by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

