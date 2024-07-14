Kentucky politicians react to shooting at Trump rally

(LEX 18) — The news that former president Donald Trump had been shot sent shock waves throughout the country Saturday evening, especially with local politicians across Kentucky.

A shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination on the former president, according to the Associated Press.

Congressman Andy Barr was at a basketball game when he received a notification on his phone that Trump had been shot at during a rally, saying there is no place for political violence.

"This extreme hatred for conservatives has got to stop in this country and when it translates into political violence like this it is absolutely outrageous and we've got to tone down the rhetoric in this country to prevent it from spilling over into political violence," said Barr. "Well obviously there's concern for his safety and what this stresses is that, there's extreme hatred, this rhetoric coming from the extreme far left as real world consequences and it's got to stop. There's no place for political violence."

Barr tips his hat off to the secret service for their quick reaction and said he hasn't seen anything like this since the attempted assassination on Ronald Reagan. He also expects security to be tight going into his trip to Milwaukee and any further campaign trails that the candidates have scheduled.

"Clearly more security measures are going to be put into place in the days to come. I have plans to go to Milwaukee. I'm sure we're going to be getting updated briefings this evening," Barr admitted.

Alongside Barr, multiple other political figures have reacted to Saturday's shooting.

Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell tweeted out:

Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 13, 2024

Senator Rand Paul, Representative Brett Guthrie and Representative Thomas Massie also tweeted short messages that they are keeping Trump and the nation in their prayers.

Please keep Trump and everyone at the rally in your thoughts and prayers right now. https://t.co/1v8DBR8Xg3 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 13, 2024

I am praying for President Trump and our nation following the terrible events this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/92Spp0Itz7 — Rep. Brett Guthrie (@RepGuthrie) July 13, 2024

Praying for Trump and others who might have been shot. pic.twitter.com/tGkIwl9ibH — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 13, 2024

Barr stated that Trump is a fighter and would not be surprised if he was back on his campaign trail tomorrow once his health allows it: "You saw even in the aftermath the fighter that he is. I mean he stood up and pumped his fist. It just goes to show not only his strength and resilience but that he is a fighter. Nothing is going to stop Donald Trump."

Several other representatives expressed their thoughts and prayers to Trump, the nation and stress that violence is never the answer.

Please join me in praying for @realDonaldTrump & all who were impacted by the cowardly attack at the rally in PA. I am grateful to know that President Trump was protected by the quick action of the Secret Service. Let us unite against all political violence & pray for peace. https://t.co/6Xa4Nd4yb3 — Hal Rogers (@RepHalRogers) July 14, 2024

My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump and all those affected. What happened at the Trump rally today is horrible and unacceptable. I’m grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response.



America is a Democracy. Political violence is never acceptable. — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) July 13, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear responded to the shooting and says violence is never the answer.



Britainy and I are praying for the safety and health of the former president. Violence is never the answer. Never. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 13, 2024

"Regardless of your political views, your political party. Regardless of whether or not you support President Trump, President Biden. All Americans should pray for not only president trump but an end to this senseless hateful rhetoric that creates a violence atmosphere in this country," Barr explained.

We will keep you updated with more information on Trump and the rally attendees conditions as we receive it.

