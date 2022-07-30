Kentucky Power gives update on Eastern Kentucky repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Power currently has more than 800 personnel in Eastern Kentucky as crews work to restore power to the region.

Crews from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan have also come down to join the efforts.

Multiple areas are still inaccessible due to blocked or damaged roads and floodwaters. Crews say that they will need to fully redesign and rebuild parts of the power lines in some areas.

Kentucky Power broke down current repairs by each county.

In Breathitt County, damage assessment is still going on in Haddix, Canoe, Jackson, and Lost Creek areas. Crews are struggling to fix outages in Quicksand and Press Howard areas due to Hwy 1098 still being flooded.

Most of Floyd County will be resorted tonight, with 95 percent of customers without power being restored.

In Knott County, the Brinkley area is expected to be 75 percent restored tonight. Hwy 550 North and South, Pippa Passes, and Holly Bush have experienced major damage, and crews are currently assessing the damage.

Most of Leslie County should be restored tonight. Some additional work will be done on Sunday.

For Letcher County, crews are planning to focus on Deane, McRoberts, and Neon areas on Sunday. Cram Creek received extensive damage. The Millstone area is expected to be partially restored tonight. Crews are also working in the Craft Colley area.

The northern parts of Perry County received extensive damage to several areas including Hazard, Lotts Creek, and Buckhorn. The timeline is unknown for this area. The Buckhorn Lodge area in Chavies is likely to be restored tomorrow evening.

Most Pike County customers should have power restored by Sunday night.

Kentucky Power will provide another update on Sunday morning.

