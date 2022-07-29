Kentucky Power gives update on storm damage in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 21,000 customers are without power as crews work to get power restored in Eastern Kentucky.

The majority of customers in Breathitt, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry counties are still without power. Crews are having trouble getting to areas are flood waters start to recede.

Kentucky Power has more than 450 people responding to assess the damage and try to restore power when it is safe. Additional resources from out of state are also being brought in to help with the efforts.

Currently, Kentucky Power has no timeline for restoring the power. They predict that it will be a multi-day restoration that will "most likely extending into early next week."

You can stay updated on outages at kentuckypower.com/outages or download the "Kentucky Power" mobile app. The map updates every 15 minutes.

You can also report an outage by calling the Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Kentucky Power will give an update later today with more information.