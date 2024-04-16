Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex resigns from office

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — An elected prosecutor in eastern Kentucky accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors has resigned from office, his attorney said.

Scott Blair, 51, submitted his resignation Monday and has waived his right to a preliminary hearing in his criminal case, his attorney, Ned Pillersdorf, told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Blair, who prosecuted felony offenses in Perry County, was arrested Friday on a federal charge of honest services wire fraud, which means he's accused of depriving Perry County residents of his honest services. He is accused in a criminal complaint of soliciting sex and meth from people facing criminal charges beginning in 2020, and then taking actions to help them.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

During a Monday hearing, prosecutors requested that Blair remain detained until trial. Pillersdorf said his client did not ask for a hearing to consider release and remains jailed at this time.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Pillersdorf declined to comment on the charge other than to say Blair is presumed innocent in the pending case and that Blair resigned because it would be inconsistent for him to stay in office while he's in jail.