Kentucky report: College graduates make more than others

Posted at 10:56 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:56:15-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A report by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education found that years after graduating high school, students who earned a college credential made more than both high school graduates and students who left college without a credential, despite fewer years of full-time work.

The study tracked 43,655 Kentucky students from their high school graduation in 2011 to 2019. The council uses credentials as the overarching term for all degrees and certificates at all levels.

While high school graduates earned a median annual salary of $29,478 after eight years in the workforce, associate's degree holders earned $38,268 and on-time bachelor’s degree holders earned $41,915.

